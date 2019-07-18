Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose While Cypress Asset Management Upped Position by $480,298; As Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.82. About 14.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $710.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 726,117 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Rev $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS, REV VIEWS; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Alibaba – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 3,125 shares to 17,520 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,300 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Investors (DBD) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQBK, LTHM and DBD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares to 255,733 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Heyden Olaf Robert had bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581 on Monday, March 4. Naher Ulrich had bought 10,000 shares worth $100,619 on Tuesday, March 12. Shares for $45,658 were bought by GREENFIELD GARY G. Schmid Gerrard bought $195,456 worth of stock. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L had bought 19,100 shares worth $201,270.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 217,322 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited invested in 0% or 129 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 698 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 175,829 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). North Carolina-based Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Prescott Group Management Limited Co reported 4.03% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Com owns 10,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Northern Tru holds 0% or 934,516 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.63 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% EPS growth.