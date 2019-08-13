Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Temasek Holdings Private LTD Decreased by $235.51 Million Its Stake; Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Steelcase (SCS) Holding by $1.00 Million; Share Value Declined

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $165.24. About 14.77 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 77,341 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,435 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 7.96 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 13,509 shares. 1.47M were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. 215,336 are held by Raymond James Assocs. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Blackrock holds 0% or 6.19M shares. Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 101,404 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 10,025 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 347,572 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Apg Asset Nv holds 878,300 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 4 were accumulated by Citigroup.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 36.56 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.