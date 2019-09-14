Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Stake by $190.89 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Value Declined, Ctc Boosted Its Stake

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 698.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $218.81 million, up from 161,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) by 3,444 shares to 31,226 shares, valued at $133.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 1,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,206 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put).

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nio Inc by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.