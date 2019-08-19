Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lifted by $1.37 Million Its Stake; Makaira Partners Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Has Trimmed by $3.04 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 7,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 63,074 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, up from 55,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58B market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $203.5. About 357,222 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 11,800 shares to 509,164 shares, valued at $35.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 6,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,820 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.