Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Investure Lifted Position; As Medifast (MED) Market Valuation Declined, G2 Investment Partners Management Has Upped Holding by $2.43 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $174.02. About 7.97M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 765.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 19,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 21,637 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.07. About 207,672 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED); 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares to 6.30 million shares, valued at $193.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,290 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

