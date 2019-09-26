Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While First Trust Bank LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.86 Million; Coty (COTY) Shareholder Jackson Wealth Management Cut Its Holding by $4.79 Million as Market Value Rose

First Trust Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 24,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 35,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 11.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage

Jackson Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 82.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc sold 435,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 89,547 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 1.84 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 32.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27.74 million activity. Shares for $12.40M were bought by HARF PETER. $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) was bought by Goudet Olivier on Friday, August 30. Hughes Fiona also bought $2.06 million worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares. $2.50M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares were bought by Laubies Pierre.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust reported 4,969 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 629,289 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp accumulated 226,991 shares. Hartford Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank holds 364,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 88,328 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Management. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability owns 18,904 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 4,384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 751,630 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,000 shares.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34M and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,331 shares to 23,832 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.