Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined While Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $900,000; Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Stock Price Declined While Park National Has Lowered Its Holding

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Company (GPC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp analyzed 9,896 shares as the company's stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 302,997 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.95 million, down from 312,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 515,139 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 134,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24M, down from 139,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 10.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Alibaba +3% on beats, core commerce strength – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance" on August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.17% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Fjarde Ap holds 48,767 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 23,884 were reported by Monarch. Willis Counsel has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department holds 0.16% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 188,393 shares or 0.31% of the stock. 149,897 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Girard Ltd invested in 0.58% or 27,848 shares. The New York-based Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 24 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 51,797 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 56,005 shares.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 16,261 shares to 153,055 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,738 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.