Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding; Acadian Asset Management Increases Holding in Smart & Final Stores (SFS)

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 13.65M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 189.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 158,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,596 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 83,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (NET) $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice announces rebranding to Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 4.0% – 5.0%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Smart & Final Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFS); 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.42 – $0.47; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Rev $1.068B; 17/05/2018 – SFS GROUP AG SFSN.S – RAISES ITS STAKE IN HECO TO 51%; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $180M-$190M; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 236,871 shares to 56,498 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 613 shares, and cut its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SFS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 69.99 million shares or 0.36% less from 70.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp holds 64,028 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 66,876 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 54,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 2.11M shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 32,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Globeflex Lp has invested 0.09% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). 569 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Signaturefd Lc stated it has 236 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 183,943 shares stake. Signia Ltd Co reported 771,793 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). Citigroup reported 9,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS). American Intl holds 0% in Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) or 14,701 shares.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 950,000 shares to 39.45M shares, valued at $128.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

