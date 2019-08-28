Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Prime Capital Management Company LTD Decreased by $89.73 Million Its Position; Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 92,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 643,265 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT ON PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL:; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd analyzed 493,043 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $436.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 4.53M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

