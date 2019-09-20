Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $12.96 Million; As Ambev Sa (ABEV) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Position by $18.80 Million

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 79.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 76,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 19,735 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.34M, down from 96,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $181.74. About 7.09M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 155.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $725.38M, down from 160.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video)

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.24 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $795.45 million for 23.25 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,473 shares to 137,353 shares, valued at $62.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).