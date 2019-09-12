Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $11.33 Million

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $468.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $178.83. About 10.23 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 103,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 414,420 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.86M, up from 311,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 524,490 shares traded or 20.07% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO $103; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc. by 53,853 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $376.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,300 shares, and cut its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd..

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Tech LP has 0.25% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 22,197 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 279,257 shares. Lenox Wealth Management owns 65 shares. Yakira Cap Mgmt Inc has 92,900 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 14,858 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 174,114 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Benjamin F Edwards & Co has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cortina Asset Mgmt accumulated 42,060 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & LP reported 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.93% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 53,334 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 200 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 91,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11M shares, valued at $599.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.