Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Cypress Asset Management Has Raised Position; Jbf Capital Stake in Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Increased as Stock Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,409 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $168.34. About 8.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 1.14 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,696 shares to 34,413 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,854 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 12,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.