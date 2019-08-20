Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Capital Advisors Cut by $8.19 Million Its Holding; Point72 Asset Management LP Cut Its W & T Offshore (WTI) Position as Valuation Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 257,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The hedge fund held 18,572 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $664.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.086 during the last trading session, reaching $4.726. About 917,333 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 55.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 45,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 35,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 80,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.70 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 212,813 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $151.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.38 million activity. $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were bought by Stanley B Frank. Shares for $51,000 were bought by KATZ STUART B on Tuesday, May 7. 7,000 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares with value of $42,070 were bought by Ghauri Shahid. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $30,380 was bought by BOULET VIRGINIA.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:APC) by 902,800 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $125.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.68M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO).