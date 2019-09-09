Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined While Alphaone Investment Services Has Lifted Its Position; Kirr Marbach & Company Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Boosted by $475,904

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 2.44 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares to 16,051 shares, valued at $16.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,107 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy Amid AI Boom – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuance Communications Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Announces the Right to Convert its Convertible Debentures – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Commerce Ca, a California-based fund reported 9.11 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 2.69 million shares. Bbt Management has 35,041 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset accumulated 29,137 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications accumulated 9,278 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability Corp owns 3.19M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc accumulated 0.01% or 608,755 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 328,188 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 120,301 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Ltd. Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Company In stated it has 568,050 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Grp Inc accumulated 25,899 shares. Covington Cap Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 130,420 shares. Adirondack Research & invested in 0.28% or 26,570 shares.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 65,452 shares to 45,960 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 60,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,333 shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR).