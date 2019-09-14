Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Upped by Meridian Management Co; Polar Securities Trimmed Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (TD) Stake by $11.60 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) (TD) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79M shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,003 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 18,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2.42 million shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $1.40 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT).