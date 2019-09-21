Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Soroban Capital Partners Lp; Baskin Financial Services Position in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL) Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 561,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.41M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.90 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (MKL) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 629 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 10,219 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 9,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp. Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1185.28. About 32,112 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 409,004 shares to 2.79M shares, valued at $212.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,500 activity.