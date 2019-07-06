Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Davidson D A & Company; Wipro LTD (WIT) Stake Increased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 3,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,443 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 29,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Wipro Ltd (WIT) by 986.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 6.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37M, up from 708,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Wipro Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 1.37 million shares traded. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has risen 25.93% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 07/04/2018 – The New Indian Express: IT Major, Wipro has sold 63 per cent of its stake in Wipro Airport IT to Antariksh Softtech in a Rs; 25/04/2018 – Wipro 4Q EPS 6c; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS – CO, ENSONO SIGNED LONG-TERM PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY ADDRESS HYBRID IT REQUIREMENTS OF WIPRO; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q NET INCOME 18B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS AS PART OF AGREEMENT, WIPRO WILL MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENT OF $55 MLN IN ENSONO’S COMBINED ENTITY; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q TOTAL COSTS 120.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – WIPRO TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 26/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Wipro for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65B and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,886 shares to 32,245 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,734 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

