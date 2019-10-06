Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Maintained by Causeway Capital Management Llc; Mitek Sys (MITK) Market Valuation Declined While Raging Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 206.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 718,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, up from 348,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 194,693 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 41,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $342.42M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Paradigm Capital Mngmt reported 757,200 shares. 68,656 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate. American Grp reported 23,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Counsel Inc has 0.19% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 143,805 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 56,802 shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 6,309 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 38,200 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,296 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 12,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 4,132 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 261,380 shares stake.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tidewater Inc New by 249,783 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $50.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Mitek’s Mobile Capture and Digital Identity Software Upgraded for Desktop Browsers | INN – Investing News Network” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek Acquires ICAR, Strengthening its Position as a Global Leader in Digital Identity Verification – GlobeNewswire” published on October 16, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Is The Empire About To Strike Back At Mitek Systems? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “An Option To Play A Troubled Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Delisting Chinese firms from U.S. equities would drive business elsewhere: NYSE head – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Analyst Day Likely A Positive Catalyst – Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Wells Fargo, Alibaba and Amazon – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy JD.com When Markets Start Judging It by Its Performance – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 508,649 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $103.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 839,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).