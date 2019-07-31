Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Lifted by Northern Trust Corp; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped Its Holding by $32.32 Million as Stock Rose

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 475,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.03M, up from 563,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.11. About 816,904 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 160,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.58M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 billion, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $174.2. About 5.33 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 3,910 shares to 33,430 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 151,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.19M shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 426,912 shares to 688,376 shares, valued at $88.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 2.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI).