Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Increased by Tekne Capital Management Llc; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Shareholder M Holdings Securities Cut Stake

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 3,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 18,545 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24M, down from 22,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community And Invest has invested 2.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.48% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd owns 30,057 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Marketfield Asset Management Limited Com owns 21,695 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,557 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 14,047 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,051 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bsw Wealth Prtn accumulated 1,512 shares. First Foundation stated it has 26,652 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fragasso Group has 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,532 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 39 were accumulated by Cordasco. Apriem Advsr invested 0.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Da Davidson & Company reported 54,316 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11,220 shares to 14,715 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,211 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

