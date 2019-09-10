Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Held by Investment House Llc; John G Ullman & Associates Cut The Coca (KO) Stake by $462,300; Market Value Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 14,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 122,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 107,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 6.33 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 4.01M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61M and $925.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,050 shares to 1,020 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 10,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,464 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.22 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX) by 48,394 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning Fiberglas (NYSE:OC) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

