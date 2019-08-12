Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Has Upped by Power Of Canada; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Stake by $449.55 Billion

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $158.7. About 7.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED ALOG TECHNOLOGY PLANS HONG KONG IPO: IFR

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 7.25B shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 429,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.75 million, down from 7.25 billion at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 5.10 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS WILL STAND BY SEARS, HELP IT MANAGE TRANSFORMATION; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $348,343 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN).

