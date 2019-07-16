Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Has Upped by Power Of Canada; Advisors Preferred Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $409,798

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.5. About 21.25M shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru holds 26,952 shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 60,399 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Inc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.67% or 27,328 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 35,435 shares. Fidelity National invested in 3.61% or 186,516 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 120,386 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.96% or 817,252 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 7,589 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cumberland Prns Limited, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,125 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet Natl Bank & invested in 2.65% or 49,363 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 500,590 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.77% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

