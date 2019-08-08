Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Has Upped by Gruss & Co Inc; As U S G (USG) Stock Price Were Volatile, Alpine Associates Management Upped Its Stake by $8.35 Million

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 194,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.03M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP 2020 FCF TARGET OVER $450M; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS ON APRIL 16, DELIVERED LETTER TO BOARD OF USG CORP – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 26/03/2018 – USG, backed by Warren Buffett, said the offer substantially undervalued the company; 30/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend USG Shareholders Vote “AGAINST” All Four USG Director Nominees on th; 01/05/2018 – USG Bd Authorizes Negotiations With Knauf; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $160.29. About 9.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 132,400 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Limited Company invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 9,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Eqis Capital Management owns 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 9,107 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank has 10,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 363,833 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 650 shares. Mcdonald Ca has invested 0.12% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). New York-based Tiaa Cref Limited Liability has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Vanguard Gru reported 7.44 million shares. Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 0.8% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

