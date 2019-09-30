Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding Boosted by Tekne Capital Management Llc; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stake Has Upped by Price Michael F

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.58. About 8.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz

Price Michael F increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 80,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 73,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 119,862 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q REV. $509M, EST. $1.94B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 22/05/2018 – Signet Jewelers Ltd. Shines With Alliance Data’s Conversant And Epsilon, Signs Expansion Agreement For Digital Marketing Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Skylands Capital Ltd Company owns 15,740 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Co invested in 512 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Management Inc accumulated 2,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Valueact L P, a California-based fund reported 3.71 million shares. Assetmark reported 3,348 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hills Bankshares holds 0.42% or 11,483 shares. Hm Payson & Co reported 0.01% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 133 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Mason Street holds 0.02% or 6,425 shares. Numerixs Inv holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 3,100 shares. Bb&T Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Allstate holds 0% or 1,526 shares.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s (NYSE:ADS) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “P&G moves away from ads and toward TV shows that go way beyond product placement – CNBC” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Ft.com and their article: “New Yorkâ€™s rival bourses are in a â€˜knife fightâ€™ for IPOs – Financial Times” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 03, 2019.