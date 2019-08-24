Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Share Value Were Volatile While Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Stake

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 403,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 349,095 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.69 million, down from 752,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 19.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video)

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 39.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.29M, down from 5.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18 million shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 04/05/2018 – Rowan Cos at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ROWAN VIKING AWARDED 5-WELL PROGRAM BY SHELL UK LIMITED FOR PLUGGING & ABANDONMENT WORK ON GOLDENEYE PLATFORM IN CENTRAL NORTH SEA; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 367,062 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $94.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Alibaba Just Prove the Bears Wrong? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “NIO Could Be Worth Betting on at Below $3 – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls vs. Bears: Who’s Right About Farfetch’s Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diamond And The Offshore Space Seem Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan Companies: 2 New Contracts, Stock Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rowan: New Rig Contract Reinforces Company Strength – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rowan October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan: October Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2018.