Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $1.57 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) Lowered by $1.69 Million

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 47.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 8,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,520 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 18,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.68. About 3.73 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 3,595 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 7,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $608.53. About 78,631 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP)

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 36,368 shares to 48,981 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (NASDAQ:SLVO).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 67.92 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc has 0.41% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 12,709 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 200,139 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Omers Administration reported 5,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westfield Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 86,459 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 52,138 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dsam Prns (London) invested in 0.03% or 431 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Franklin Res Inc stated it has 884,072 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 26,161 were reported by Boston Private Wealth Lc. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Trust invested in 0.07% or 425 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 315,837 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Company holds 1.53% or 92,376 shares. Parametric Associate Lc owns 81,550 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 75,070 shares to 171,888 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 87,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

