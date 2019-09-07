Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Trimmed Its Position; Pura Vida Investments Has Decreased Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $917,847 as Market Valuation Rose

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 72,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.49. About 1.07 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.32M for 211.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is DexCom’s (NASDAQ:DXCM) 232% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why DexCom Stock Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on DexCom (DXCM) Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Gp invested in 0.09% or 3,963 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Communication Ltd reported 11,012 shares. Ithaka Group Lc reported 1.24% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Street has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). American Research Management invested in 0.01% or 190 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust owns 158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 13,852 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 9,965 shares stake. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Principal Finance Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Meeder Asset Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 456 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ls Limited Liability stated it has 560 shares.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 421,858 shares to 457,141 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 77,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.