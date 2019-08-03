Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Trimmed Position by $235.51 Million; Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holder Park West Asset Management Lifted Position

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 68.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 2.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.89M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing 4Q 2018; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 27/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – CORDISH COMPANIES, CO FORM 50-50 JV THAT WILL DESIGN & DEVELOP A MIXED-USE ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL; 14/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Company Ltd owns 3.72 million shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Company stated it has 241,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Walleye Trading Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 360 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 5,937 shares in its portfolio. 23,200 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Sg Americas Secs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 7,469 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers owns 0.45% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 240,471 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 727,033 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Twin Tree LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI).

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 202,949 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

