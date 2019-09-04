Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $235.51 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Dollar General (DG) Share Price Rose, Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Stake by $342,125

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76B, down from 27.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 4.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 108,595 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 111,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $157.76. About 630,753 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.90 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 28.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 76,944 shares to 196,884 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 692,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 83,873 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. 1.16M are held by Macquarie Group Limited. Us Fincl Bank De holds 38,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 61,386 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 161,850 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 37,504 shares stake. Ci Invs reported 322,665 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 1,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset has 2,625 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 2,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com reported 1,802 shares stake. Moreover, Bridges Inv Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,405 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Co reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,066 shares.