Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Stake In Systemax (SYX) Was Increased

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.81. About 51,111 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 billion, down from 27.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 9.12M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.56 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Can the Growth in Alibaba Stock Continue Amid Geopolitical Whirlwinds? – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

More notable recent Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Systemax Inc.’s (NYSE:SYX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Systemax (SYX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Systemax Inc. (SYX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Systemax Inc.’s (SYX) CEO Barry Litwin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Systemax Inc. (SYX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,653 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).