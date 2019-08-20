Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $354,914 as Stock Rose

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $461.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.21. About 7.61M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 10/04/2018 – JACK MA’S ANT FINANCIAL TO RAISE $9 BLN; FUNDING COULD VALUE THE FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY FIRM AT CLOSE TO $150 BILLION – WSJ, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 59.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2,440 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100. About 512,743 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Strength in Core Commerce Business – Live Trading News” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.21 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares to 159,367 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 1,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).