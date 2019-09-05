Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $322,020; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Increased Holding by $1.06 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 6.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 05/03/2018 – HONG KONG — China’s largest offline hypermarket chain Sun Art Retail Group is going full speed on digital retailing, with plans to transform more than 400 outlets within this year to become a member of Alibaba Group Holding’s ecosystem; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 54.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 19,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 56,694 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 36,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72B market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47 million shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY MODEM/ADJACENCIES GROWTH OF 4% YOY; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $148.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Grwth (IJK) by 2,159 shares to 3,055 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,816 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

