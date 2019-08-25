Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Holding by $512,400; Beach Investment Management Has Upped Position in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) as Stock Price Declined

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 25,934 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 23,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 30/05/2018 – Hexindai Announces Appointment of Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 507.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 101,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The institutional investor held 121,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 19,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.7. About 229,385 shares traded or 23.00% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 31,396 shares to 129,282 shares, valued at $19.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,140 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

