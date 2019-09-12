Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Sigma Planning Has Raised Its Stake by $439,738 as Stock Price Declined; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Valuation Declined While Estabrook Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,837 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 10,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 492 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 19,548 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91B, down from 20,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 3.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR

Alibaba buying Kaola for $2B – report – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance" on May 29, 2019. Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide 'insulation' amid economic concerns – MarketWatch" published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 3,772 shares to 19,106 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,563 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $460.54M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.