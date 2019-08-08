Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined While Alphaone Investment Services Lifted Position by $2.38 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1635% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 13,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,880 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $161.75. About 15.29 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 488.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 134,296 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 161,796 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.52M, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.20B market cap company.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 292,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blackline Inc.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 92,340 shares to 81,514 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 95,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,231 shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).