Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Rbf Capital Raised Stake; Gamco Investors Et Al Decreased Dana Holding Com (DAN) Holding by $1.32 Million; Share Price Declined

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Dana Holding Corp Com (DAN) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 69,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The hedge fund held 3.61 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.97 million, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dana Holding Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 990,155 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 26/03/2018 – DANA SAYS ACTIONS SUPPORT `STRONG INVESTOR INTEREST’ IN DEAL; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal Still Substantially Undervalues GKN Driveline; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS BEEN SELECTED AS DRIVELINE SUPPLIER FOR NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO 4500HD, 5500HD, AND 6500HD CHASSIS CAB TRUCKS; 22/03/2018 – DANA INC DAN.N – PRODUCTION OF SILVERADO CLASS 4, 5, AND 6 TRUCKS IS SLATED TO BEGIN IN LATE 2018; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 09/03/2018 – Dana To Combine With Driveline Division Of U.K.’s GKN In Deal Valued At $6.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Dana: Combined Company’s Board Will Include 2 Representatives to Be Designated by GKN; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 128,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 108.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 03/05/2018 – Alibaba is ‘Fundamentally Strong,’ Activate’s Michael Wolf Says (Video)

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DAN’s profit will be $120.89M for 4.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.45% negative EPS growth.

