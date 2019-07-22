Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Rbf Capital Has Lowered Holding; As Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital Innovations Has Decreased Position by $2.79 Million

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 2.04 million shares traded or 137.22% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $450.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 13.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Alibaba (BABA) Cited as Top Internet Pick at Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 38.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 50,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 493,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC).

More notable recent Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 11, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Energy Stocks That Are Leaking – Investorplace.com” published on April 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of The Brazilian Presidential Candidates – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Suffered Double-Digit Drops – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Analysts await Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. UGP’s profit will be $86.07 million for 16.81 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,450 shares to 86,740 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).