Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Lowered Position; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Vishay (VSH) Stake by $848,176; Market Value Declined

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92 million, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $182.24. About 14.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Vishay (VSH) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 53,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 239,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 186,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Vishay for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.29. About 621,100 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$780M; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 36C; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces Industry’s First IHLP® Inductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Ap; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.34 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

