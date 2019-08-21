Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; Lincluden Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) by $11.53 Million as Share Value Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications (SJR) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 576,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.63M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.96M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 106,728 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE FULL-YEAR TBT RESTRUCTURING COSTS TO EXCEED $450 MLN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – VDP RELATED COST REDUCTIONS IN FISCAL 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $48 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 6.79M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39M for 17.78 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares to 210,974 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

