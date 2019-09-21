Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Polar Securities Has Raised Its Stake by $18.76 Million as Market Value Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $15.90 Million as Market Value Declined

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 138.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 111,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.37 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 94,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 594,538 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.74M, up from 500,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) by 137,399 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 241,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,269 shares, and cut its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

