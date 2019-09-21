Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Raised Holding; Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Holding in Qep Res (QEP) by $7.14 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The institutional investor held 5.97 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.19M, down from 6.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 8.99 million shares traded or 22.06% up from the average. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 46.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 36,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 116,568 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.75 million, up from 79,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY EPS WAS RMB2.88 (US$0.46) AND NON-GAAP EPS WAS RMB5.73 (US$0.91); 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,197 shares to 382,858 shares, valued at $49.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 25,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,507 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K, worth $20,850 on Friday, August 9. TRICE DAVID A bought $52,500 worth of QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) on Friday, August 30.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $388.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 20,000 shares to 277,114 shares, valued at $42.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 47.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.17 per share. QEP’s profit will be $21.41M for 11.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.