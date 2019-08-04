Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increased Stake; As Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stock Value Rose, Oak Associates LTD Upped Holding by $960,000

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp. (WDC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 219,520 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, up from 199,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 6.12 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 27.90% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,240 shares to 219,121 shares, valued at $41.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,250 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 225,656 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc invested in 47,767 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,843 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 114,395 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Etrade Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 10,740 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 13,556 were reported by Amica Mutual Insurance. 70,500 are held by Cibc Mkts Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 83,849 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,000 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,600 shares to 12,177 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,055 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).