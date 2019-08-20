Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Upped Its Stake by $12.56 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $177.23. About 6.36 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 19,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 803,898 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.81M, down from 823,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.41 lastly. It is down 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,847 shares to 163,019 shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 512,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,139 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,362 shares to 200,551 shares, valued at $57.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 14,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lagoda Inv Management Lp has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horrell Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 2,510 shares. First Washington holds 5.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 86,068 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 193,673 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co reported 9.52M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation has 1,042 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 1.43M shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited reported 1.47% stake. Central National Bank & Trust Com owns 14,339 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.58M shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 45,018 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership holds 97,564 shares. North Star Asset holds 146,750 shares.