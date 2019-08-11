Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lifted Position; Entergy New (ETR) Share Price Rose While Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $475,000

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.43. About 1.01M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 05/03/2018 ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $78; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 09/05/2018 – lohud.com: Breaking: Indian Point task force study urges Entergy to turn over property

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Close To The Clouds, But Not There Yet – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential – Benzinga” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Companies to Watch: Facebook in the hot seat, Alibaba holds meeting, Hilton goes top shelf – Yahoo Sports” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 13,732 shares to 345,594 shares, valued at $21.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 30,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,279 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 19,680 shares to 176,585 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forescout Technologies Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 1,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank Of The West invested in 0.03% or 2,777 shares. Naples Limited Co owns 2,210 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 48,231 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4,705 are held by Hudock Group Limited Liability Co. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 184,857 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated reported 22.21M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.08% stake. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.27% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). United Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,144 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 0.04% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) or 68,394 shares. Elm Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 1,001 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).