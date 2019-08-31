Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Miura Global Management Cut Holding as Market Value Declined; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Lifted Position

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $441.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 23/05/2018 – Three lessons for entrepreneurs from Alibaba’s Taobao University; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 2,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 242,219 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69M, up from 239,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 1.45M shares to 2.96M shares, valued at $211.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,872 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

