Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Lifted Stake by $21.51 Million as Shares Declined; As Centurylink (CTL) Share Value Rose, Cove Street Capital Has Increased Holding by $1.34 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 122,229 shares as the company's stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 629,840 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 507,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 8.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 118,200 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430.23M, up from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $171.91. About 11.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.



Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc by 74,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $44.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fanhua Inc by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (NYSE:ATU) by 41,950 shares to 636,115 shares, valued at $15.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 63,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).



Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500 on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 1.55 million shares. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Massachusetts-based Essex Mgmt Com Ltd Com has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Old Point Trust Financial Services N A holds 0.58% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 93,898 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research, Virginia-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 0% or 12,534 shares. 13,882 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.12% or 374,646 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Eagle Asset accumulated 222,694 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nomura Asset Com has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.