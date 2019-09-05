Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Kylin Management Lowered Holding by $62.17 Million; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holder De Burlo Group Boosted Holding

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $453.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 6.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 47.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 91,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 62,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $153.47. About 167,148 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 165,850 shares to 49,365 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,560 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Euronet Up Above 56% in a Year: More Room for Upside Left? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 23,605 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.96% or 99,845 shares. Capital Ca has 0.19% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,940 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0% or 1,561 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 1,744 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% or 23,236 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,686 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Co holds 583,523 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 3.28% or 223,454 shares. Century Cos reported 40,726 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hood River Management Limited Liability holds 153,178 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. 13,927 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. First Mercantile invested in 6,142 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 10,165 shares. Polen Capital Management Limited reported 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).