Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Keybank National Association Lowered Stake by $904,358 as Stock Price Declined; Wagner Bowman Management Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Upped by $333,000

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 4,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,392 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 17,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 7.93M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.14. About 113,658 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 58,198 shares to 393,870 shares, valued at $39.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 206,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.