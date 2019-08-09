Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Joho Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $14.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Axa Has Boosted Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) by $18.66 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75 million, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $162.22. About 17.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND

Axa increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 96.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 434,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 885,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 451,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69M shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 35.89 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 132,236 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $92.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 181,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,437 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

